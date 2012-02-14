SGA2012: AM General launches right-hand drive HMMWV
US Manufacturer AM General has used the Singapore Airshow to unveil a right-hand drive version of its popular High Mobility Multi-purpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV). The company sees a large potential market for a right-hand drive HMMWV in the local region with a number of countries driving on the left. Singapore is an obvious target, but according to Gerritt Beck, a company spokesperson, there are some 73 countries that are right-hand drive including Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei, Australia and New Zealand. 'Of course India is the big elephant in the room,' Beck stated. 'But they're a make/buy deal. We're looking for a
