Serbia looks to balance lighter platforms and heavier calibres

An increasing number of armies are now fitting their light armoured vehicles with full remote-controlled weapon stations (RCWS), rather than simple protected weapon stations, which are typically armed with only a 7.62mm or 12.7mm machine gun (MG).

Serbia’s Yugoimport has developed a low-profile 20mm RCWS prototype called Kerber which weighs around 1,000kg with weapons and ammunition, allowing it to be installed on top of lighter platforms.

This has been shown integrated onto the locally developed and produced Milosh 4×4 tactical vehicle as well as Yugoimport’s Lazar 8×8 armoured personnel carrier.

Kerber is of all-welded armour construction with a sensor pod