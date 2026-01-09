To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Serbia looks to balance lighter platforms and heavier calibres

9th January 2026 - 09:03 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in London, UK

RSS

A Kerber triple 20mm cannon RCWS installed on a Milosh 4x4 showing two of the 60-round magazines below the gun barrels. ​(Photo: author)

Even small tactical vehicles can benefit from more powerful offensive and defensive armament, but as recent developments at Yugoimport demonstrate, there are still limitations to the sophistication of what can be fielded.

An increasing number of armies are now fitting their light armoured vehicles with full remote-controlled weapon stations (RCWS), rather than simple protected weapon stations, which are typically armed with only a 7.62mm or 12.7mm machine gun (MG).

Serbia’s Yugoimport has developed a low-profile 20mm RCWS prototype called Kerber which weighs around 1,000kg with weapons and ammunition, allowing it to be installed on top of lighter platforms.

This has been shown integrated onto the locally developed and produced Milosh 4×4 tactical vehicle as well as Yugoimport’s Lazar 8×8 armoured personnel carrier.

Kerber is of all-welded armour construction with a sensor pod

Christopher F Foss

Author

Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

Read full bio

