Saudi deal shines light on Yemen campaign

The US State Department’s approval of another billion dollar arms deal to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has provided some rare insight into the country’s military campaign in neighbouring Yemen.

On 9 August, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announced that a $1.15 billion foreign military sale (FMS) - including 153 M1A1/A2 tank structures, 20 armoured recovery vehicles, along with weapons and ammunition – had been approved for Saudi Arabia.

According to the DSCA, the sale will help ‘improve the security of a strategic regional partner which has been and continues to be a leading contributor of political stability