  • New version of Altay tank to be delivered “soon” with Turkish engine for later iterations

New version of Altay tank to be delivered “soon” with Turkish engine for later iterations

19th August 2025 - 15:28 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in London, UK

The new Altay MBT has two twin roof-mounted launchers for the Aselsan Akkor hard kill active protection system and bar/slat armour over rear of hull and turret. (Image: BMC)

The first of the Altay T1 Main Battle Tanks (MBTs) will have a South Korean power pack while later Atlay T2s will be fitted with the locally made BMC BATU engine.

Turkey's BMC has told Shephard that “we hope to announce the delivery of the New Altay MBT very soon”, which will be an improved version with a South Korean engine and designated Altay T1.

The Turkish company is also designing and manufacturing an indigenous engine for the Turkish Land Forces Command’s (TLFC’s) third iteration of the tank which will be designated Altay T2.

The first 85 of the production order for 250 will be Altay T1 and beyond that Altay T2 with a locally made engine.

The New Altay MBT has a number of localised sub-systems and mission equipment and

