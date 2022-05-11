Saab to provide Sweden with programmable ammunition for Carl-Gustaf

US Army evaluates Spike Firefly loitering munition
The US Army evaluated the Spike Firefly loitering munition at the AEWE 2022 exercise. During the two days assessment, seven infantry squads were qualified in the operation of the weapon system.
Saab has obtained an order from the Swedish defence procurement agency FMV to provide HE 448 programmable ammunition for the Carl-Gustaf recoilless rifle.
The order for the Swedish Armed Forces is worth about SEK800 million ($80.2 million) and deliveries will take place from 2023 to 2025, Saab announced on 10 May.
The HE 448 rounds are being delivered under a ten-year framework agreement between Saab and the FMV that was updated in April 2022.
Used in conjunction with the newly developed FCD 558 fire-control device, the HE 448 enables users of the Carl-Gustaf to configure a chambered round quickly and determine the optimum trajectory.
‘The wide range of ammunition available for Carl-Gustav further strengthens the system’s tactical flexibility, enabling faster engagement, increased hit probability and greater effectiveness for the soldiers,’ Saab claimed.
Activity in the Electro-Magnetic Environment (EME) is increasingly focused towards supporting digital sources.
Two contracts from Rheinmetall for Slovakia RayService include components for Hungarian Lynx KF41s and a fixed pre-contract for the deliveries of Lynx components to the Slovak Army if Rheinmetall wins an IFV tender.
The USMC has ordered 14 additional full-rate production ACV-C vehicles from BAE Systems.
The USMC is working on an updated version of the Force Design 2030 vision. Although the new document will take into account the current geopolitical scenario, it will not reassess the decision to divest the MBT fleet.
The latest security assistance package from the DoD for Ukraine comprises 25,000 of 155mm artillery rounds, three AN/TPQ-36 counter-artillery radars, electronic jamming equipment, field equipment and spare parts.