Saab to provide Sweden with programmable ammunition for Carl-Gustaf

Saab has obtained an order from the Swedish defence procurement agency FMV to provide HE 448 programmable ammunition for the Carl-Gustaf recoilless rifle.

The order for the Swedish Armed Forces is worth about SEK800 million ($80.2 million) and deliveries will take place from 2023 to 2025, Saab announced on 10 May.

The HE 448 rounds are being delivered under a ten-year framework agreement between Saab and the FMV that was updated in April 2022.

Used in conjunction with the newly developed FCD 558 fire-control device, the HE 448 enables users of the Carl-Gustaf to configure a chambered round quickly and determine the optimum trajectory.

‘The wide range of ammunition available for Carl-Gustav further strengthens the system’s tactical flexibility, enabling faster engagement, increased hit probability and greater effectiveness for the soldiers,’ Saab claimed.