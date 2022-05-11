To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Saab to provide Sweden with programmable ammunition for Carl-Gustaf

11th May 2022 - 16:45 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

﻿The HE 448 programmable munition for the Carl-Gustaf recoilless rifle was fired for the first time in demonstrations on 3-4 May in Karlskoga, Sweden. (Photo: Saab)

Deliveries of HE 448 rounds for the Swedish military will take place from 2023 to 2025 under the latest order from the FMV.

Saab has obtained an order from the Swedish defence procurement agency FMV to provide HE 448 programmable ammunition for the Carl-Gustaf recoilless rifle.

The order for the Swedish Armed Forces is worth about SEK800 million ($80.2 million) and deliveries will take place from 2023 to 2025, Saab announced on 10 May.

The HE 448 rounds are being delivered under a ten-year framework agreement between Saab and the FMV that was updated in April 2022.

Used in conjunction with the newly developed FCD 558 fire-control device, the HE 448 enables users of the Carl-Gustaf to configure a chambered round quickly and determine the optimum trajectory.

‘The wide range of ammunition available for Carl-Gustav further strengthens the system’s tactical flexibility, enabling faster engagement, increased hit probability and greater effectiveness for the soldiers,’ Saab claimed.

