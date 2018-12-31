Saab receives Carl-Gustaf M4 order
Saab received a $54.28 million order in December from an unnamed customer for its Carl-Gustaf M4 multi-role weapon system.
The Carl-Gustaf M4 is the latest version of the man-portable, shoulder-launched, multi-role weapon system. Its major enhancements over the previous version include a lighter weight design (less than 7kg), a round counter, and improved safety and intelligent features, such as compatibility with future intelligent sighting systems and programmable ammunition. The weapon is fully backward compatible with all ammunition types.
Görgen Johansson, head of Saab business area Dynamics, said: ‘We keep on writing the Carl-Gustaf success story. This year has been very successful for the Carl-Gustaf M4 and, with this order, we welcome this new customer as our tenth customer for the system.
‘With the latest technology and improved ergonomics, the Carl-Gustaf M4 provides an increased tactical flexibility, while it’s ready for future innovations.’
Deliveries of the system will take place during 2019-2024.
