Saab receives Carl-Gustaf contract
Saab will supply components for the Carl-Gustaf man-portable weapon system to an unnamed customer under a $13 million contract announced on 11 July.
Deliveries under the order will take place during 2018.
The Carl-Gustaf system is a ground support weapon system that allows dismounted soldiers to defeat multiple challenges such as neutralising armoured vehicles, clearing obstacles and engaging enemies in buildings.
Görgen Johansson, senior VP and head of Saabs business area dynamics, said: ‘The multi-purpose capability of the Carl-Gustaf system provides freedom of action for the user in all environments. With this order we are strengthening our already strong position on the market within ground combat weapon systems.’
