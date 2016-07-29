To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

US orders Carl-Gustaf ammunition

29th July 2016 - 14:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

The US Department of Defense (DoD) has ordered $5.4 million worth of ammunition for its Carl-Gustaf man-portable weapon system from Saab, the company announced on 28 July.

Carl-Gustaf is known as the M3 Multi-role, Anti-armor Anti-personnel Weapon System (MAAWS) in the US. The 84mm recoilless rifle system is an anti-tank support weapon used by dismounted soldiers to neutralise armoured vehicles, engage enemies within buildings, and clear obstacles.

The order is part of an August 2014 framework contract between Saab and the DoD.

Michael Andersson, president and CEO, Saab area North America, said: 'The Carl-Gustaf, with its broad range of munition types, has repeatedly proven itself in the most demanding environments and it is a versatile, powerful tool for the soldier. This order demonstrates the strong belief by the customer in the system.' 

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us