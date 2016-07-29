US orders Carl-Gustaf ammunition
The US Department of Defense (DoD) has ordered $5.4 million worth of ammunition for its Carl-Gustaf man-portable weapon system from Saab, the company announced on 28 July.
Carl-Gustaf is known as the M3 Multi-role, Anti-armor Anti-personnel Weapon System (MAAWS) in the US. The 84mm recoilless rifle system is an anti-tank support weapon used by dismounted soldiers to neutralise armoured vehicles, engage enemies within buildings, and clear obstacles.
The order is part of an August 2014 framework contract between Saab and the DoD.
Michael Andersson, president and CEO, Saab area North America, said: 'The Carl-Gustaf, with its broad range of munition types, has repeatedly proven itself in the most demanding environments and it is a versatile, powerful tool for the soldier. This order demonstrates the strong belief by the customer in the system.'
