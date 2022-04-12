Russian tank-based combat UGV faces challenges to service entry

The Shturm family of UGVs and its mobile control station will all be based on the T-72B3 chassis. (Photo: Rostec)

UralVagonZavod is set to commence live-fire trials of a family of armed uncrewed ground vehicles based on the T-72 MBT chassis. This design approach has a cheaper development path, but creates an overly heavy platform with operational limitations.