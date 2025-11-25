Russian T-90MS MBT goes for maximum survivability

The latest Russian T-90MS main battle tank (MBT), currently in production at the main Russian MBT facility, UralVagonZavod in Nizhny Tagil, is being produced with a significant number of survivability improvements following the loss of large numbers of Russian MBTs during fighting in Ukraine.

According to UralVagonZavod, the T-90MS features multi-layered protection against increasing threats from a wide range of munitions, with five levels of protection.

First is the protection provided by the welded steel armour hull and turret which incorporates advanced armour. The original T-90 has a cast turret but the latest models have an all-welded steel armour, making them easier to