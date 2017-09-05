Russia spends big on land modernisation

As a sign of its continuing effort to modernise the country's land forces, the Russian MoD inked several high value contracts for new or upgraded equipment during the Army 2017 defence exhibition held at Kubinka near Moscow in late August.

According to the Russian deputy defence minister responsible for the procurement, Yury Borisov, the total number of contracts signed at Army 2017 was 23 in addition to three amendments to existing contracts. As many as 17 Russian defence companies got new orders at a total value of about $2.9 billion.

The biggest share of new orders was given to main battle tank