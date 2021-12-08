Russia receives upgraded Malkas

2S7M Malka self-propelled gun. (Photo: Uraltransmash)

Uraltransmash replaced Ukrainian components in modernising 2S7M self-propelled guns for Russia.

Uraltransmash announced on 7 December that it has provided a batch of modernised 203mm 2S7M Malka self-propelled guns to the Russian MoD as part of a larger order.

The overhauled Malkas feature a replacement gearbox, ‘new distribution mechanisms’ and power supply units, updated observation devices plus intercom equipment and a radio station, said Uraltransmash general director Dmitry Semizorov.

The 2S7M Malka is a modernised version of the 1980s-vintage 2S7 Pion. The baseline Malka gun was produced in the Soviet era between 1986 and 1990.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, Uraltransmash announced in December 2019 that it was preparing to launch serial production of a deep modernisation of the 2S7M in 2020.

This process involved substituting some of the Ukrainian-produced components, such as the gearbox and engine, with new components manufactured in Russia.