Russia receives upgraded Malkas

New Zealand officially receives HX44Ms
The addition of three 8x8 heavy recovery vehicles brings to 197 the number of Rheinmetall-supplied HX vehicles for the NZDF.
Uraltransmash announced on 7 December that it has provided a batch of modernised 203mm 2S7M Malka self-propelled guns to the Russian MoD as part of a larger order.
The overhauled Malkas feature a replacement gearbox, ‘new distribution mechanisms’ and power supply units, updated observation devices plus intercom equipment and a radio station, said Uraltransmash general director Dmitry Semizorov.
The 2S7M Malka is a modernised version of the 1980s-vintage 2S7 Pion. The baseline Malka gun was produced in the Soviet era between 1986 and 1990.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, Uraltransmash announced in December 2019 that it was preparing to launch serial production of a deep modernisation of the 2S7M in 2020.
This process involved substituting some of the Ukrainian-produced components, such as the gearbox and engine, with new components manufactured in Russia.
WFEL and the GuS Periscopes have signed a 10-year contract to provide periscopes and windows for the UK Boxer Mechanised Infantry Vehicle programme.
The XTRAIM weapon sight features day/night decamouflage capabilities that previously could only be achieved by using several separate pieces of equipment.
Military cooperation between India and Russia shows few signs of waning owing to American political pressure.
Has Mali become the first customer for the Chinese-made VN2C 6x6 armoured personnel carrier?
Procurement of the Multi-Role Vehicle – Protected was not mentioned in the recent Future Soldier plan or the earlier Integrated Review, but the MoD claims that plans have not yet been finalised.