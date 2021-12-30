Rostec prepares mass production of Sprut-SDM1 tank

Sprut-SDM1 was designed for the Russian Airborne Forces (photo – Rostec)

Russian state-owned defence group Rostec announced on 29 December that it is preparing mass production of the light floating tank Sprut-SDM1 since the governmental trials of the vehicle are to be completed at the beginning of 2022.

According to a press release, the relevant accessories of this platform are being selected and manufactured, and negotiations with the component vendors are underway.

The Russian government has been testing this platform since 2019. Some of the trials were intended to demonstrate the Sprut-SDM1’s amphibious capacities in Black Sea conditions in addition to testing its armour protection.

In September, Rostec has dropped a Sprut Light Tank from a special tower in order to demonstrate the vehicle's ability to withstand overload during airborne insertion. The final governmental trial is the transportation by IL-76 aircraft as the press release pointed out.

The Sprut-SDM1 was designed for the Russian Airborne Forces and can be airdropped with the crew inside and move up to 500 km without refuelling.

It combines the characteristics of a light tank and an amphibious assault vehicle. This platform features a 125 mm weapon system and can fire from both land and water.

Shephard Defence Insight notes that the Sprut-SDM1 is a further development of the 2S25 Sprut-SD, with the most significant differences appearing to be a new turret and the use of the BMD-4M hull.