Russia prepares to welcome more Arctic-ready vehicles

The latest known image of the DT-BTR, showing a BM-30-D RWS with a 30mm 2A42 autocannon and a 7.62mm machine gun. Note the video cameras at the front and sides of the front compartment and at the back of the rear compartment. (Photo: redstar.ru)

Development of the DT-BTR and REM-GT reflect a continued drive on the part of Russia to equip its armed forces for Arctic operations.

Security in the Arctic remains a top strategic priority for the Russian military, as the MoD persists in equipping army and naval infantry units with new combat and support vehicles adapted for the harsh conditions of the region. According to recent information revealed by the Main Automotive-Armored Tank Directorate (GABTU), an agency within the Russian MoD, plans are in place to expand the Arctic arsenal with two articulated vehicles – the DT-BTR Arktika multipurpose tracked armoured platform and the REM-GT recovery vehicle. The DT-BTR was unveiled as long ago as the Army 2015 exhibition, and in mid-2021 state-run media outlets …