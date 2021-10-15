To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Russia begins serial production of modernised RWS

15th October 2021 - 17:00 GMT | by Joel Dogerty in Moscow

RSS

Okhotnik RWS pictured in early 2021. (Photo: TASS)

New-look Okhotnik RWS will be installed on Taifun-K vehicles

Uralvagonzavod subsidiary NPO Electromashina has begun serial production of the modernised Okhotnik remote weapon station (RWS) after it successfully passed qualification tests.

So far, five Okhotnik combat modules — not to be confused with the UAV of the same name — have been installed on Taifun-K 4x4 armoured vehicles. The RWS on Taifun was presented in August during the Army-2021 exhibition near Moscow.

Okhotnik is equipped with the Russian-made 12.7mm 6P49 machine gun, which was designed specifically for robotic systems. The new machine gun increases target accuracy by 20-30%, according to the manufacturer.

The RWS is capable of hitting moving …

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Land Warfare

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users