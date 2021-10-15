Russia begins serial production of modernised RWS

Uralvagonzavod subsidiary NPO Electromashina has begun serial production of the modernised Okhotnik remote weapon station (RWS) after it successfully passed qualification tests.

So far, five Okhotnik combat modules — not to be confused with the UAV of the same name — have been installed on Taifun-K 4x4 armoured vehicles. The RWS on Taifun was presented in August during the Army-2021 exhibition near Moscow.

Okhotnik is equipped with the Russian-made 12.7mm 6P49 machine gun, which was designed specifically for robotic systems. The new machine gun increases target accuracy by 20-30%, according to the manufacturer.

The RWS is capable of hitting moving …