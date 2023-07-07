RTX wins $117.5 million US Army deal for 3Gen FLIR B-Kit sensors

RTX (formerly Raytheon) will provide the US Army with third-generation FLIR B-KIT sensors under a $117.5 million LRIP contract which will see systems fitted to the service’s combat platforms including the M1 Abrams MBT.

The company would not disclose the number of units to be delivered under the contract as 'multiple options for various US Army platforms that may or may not be exercised' but deliveries are expected to begin in FY2025.

The work will support the Program Executive Office Ground Combat Systems fleet, which includes the advanced Abrams MBT, the XM30 Mechanized Infantry Combat Vehicle and Future Advanced Long-range