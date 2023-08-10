To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

RT LTA demonstrates Sky-High system with integrated aerostat and UAV quadcopter

10th August 2023 - 13:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

Sky-High involves the integration of an aerostat, mini-quadcopter and small ATV. (Photo: RT LTA)

Israeli company RT LTA has demonstrated a new application of its SkyStar 120 aerostat through the integration of the balloon with a quadcopter and a small ATV to create a system dubbed Sky-High for what the company describes as a 'local customer'.

Sky-High involves integration of the CopterPix ERE-95 mini quadcopter UAV with the SkyStar 120 through a controller, radio link and console all from a small Can-Am two-seat all-terrain vehicle but the vehicle is agnostic, according to the company.

It is intended for use in a range of tactical missions including intelligence collection in both open and urban areas, as well as the protection of strategic assets and military activities including guiding interception forces.

A day/night camera is mounted on the aerostat which is integrated with the ERE-95. This integrated system enables scanning the area for detection, identification and response – covering a radius of 5km. The system is designed to be deployed in 20 minutes under a variety of field conditions and requires only two personnel.

In a statement the company said: ‘The sensors of both the aerostat’s payload and the drone’s payload are easily operated and managed by a single portable control unit. The system enables synchronised control via wireless communications over the aerostat and the drone using one console, even if they are located at a distance from each other.’

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight

Read full bio

