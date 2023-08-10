RT LTA demonstrates Sky-High system with integrated aerostat and UAV quadcopter

Sky-High involves integration of the CopterPix ERE-95 mini quadcopter UAV with the SkyStar 120 through a controller, radio link and console all from a small Can-Am two-seat all-terrain vehicle but the vehicle is agnostic, according to the company.

It is intended for use in a range of tactical missions including intelligence collection in both open and urban areas, as well as the protection of strategic assets and military activities including guiding interception forces.

A day/night camera is mounted on the aerostat which is integrated with the ERE-95. This integrated system enables scanning the area for detection, identification and response – covering a radius of 5km. The system is designed to be deployed in 20 minutes under a variety of field conditions and requires only two personnel.

In a statement the company said: ‘The sensors of both the aerostat’s payload and the drone’s payload are easily operated and managed by a single portable control unit. The system enables synchronised control via wireless communications over the aerostat and the drone using one console, even if they are located at a distance from each other.’