Rostec expands its line of amphibious weapons

The new dual-medium ADS assault rifle. (Photo: Rostec)

Rostec subsidiary, High-Precision Weapons holding company, has released a new amphibious rifle.

High-Precisions Weapons holding company, a subsidiary of Rostec, has begun mass production of the new dual-medium ADS assault rifle.

The announcement occurred during the International Maritime Defense Show (IMDS-2021).

The ADS is built according to the bullpup layout, which makes it shorter compared to traditional assault rifles with the same barrel length, provides better balancing and eliminates the need to fold or unfold the stock.

The assault rifle can fire the entire range of conventional 5.45x39mm cartridges on land and uses special PSP and PSP-UD cartridges with the same 5.45x39mm underwater.

The rifle uses standard 30-round AK-74 magazines for both types of ammunition and is equipped with a standard 40mm under-barrel grenade launch.

It features a Picatinny rail for different types of scopes and a silencer may also be attached.

The ADS was modernised based on feedback received during trial operations.

The ADS is assumed to replace the APS underwater rifle, which was developed in the late 1970s.