Rostec announces Kornet-EM can be fitted to any carrier

Russian MoD receives mine clearance UGV
Russian military engineers and sappers have received the mine clearance UGV, Uran-6, for the first time.
The High-Precision Weapons Holding, a subsidiary of Rostec State Corporation, has adapted the Kornet-EM antitank missile system so it can be fitted to any type of chassis.
This development was announced by Sergey Mikhailov, Deputy CEO of the High-Precision Weapons Holding, at EDEX-2021.
Mikhailov labelled the Kornet-EM as a ‘universal antitank weapon: it is adaptable to any tracked or wheeled chassis with the appropriate payload capacity’.
The modification of Kornet-EM is mounted on two telescopic poles with four missiles on each and the automated launcher version of Kornet-EM is distinguished by its high accuracy.
According to Mikhailov, the configuration of Kornet-EM allows mounting two poles or one pole only. Any modern vehicle can carry the Kornet, and this weapon radically strengthens unit capabilities to hit all types of targets on the battlefield.
The Kornet-EM antitank missile system is designed to counter tanks and other armoured targets, including those equipped with modern explosive reactive armour. It is guided by a laser beam.
The maximum firing range of the system has been increased to eight kilometres, compared to 5.5km for previous versions.
