  • Romania approved for additional $280 million Patriot Air Defence System buy

Romania approved for additional $280 million Patriot Air Defence System buy

29th April 2025 - 12:12 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London

The Patriot system can operate against a variety of airborne threats including ballistic and cruise missiles. (Photo: Officer Candidate Sebastian Apel, Air Defence Missile Group 24)

The possible Foreign Military Sale (FMS) from the US will cover the system and any related equipment with Lockheed Martin and RTX as primary contractors.

The US has approved a possible military sale of a Patriot Air Defence System to Romania for a cost of around US$280 million.

The FMS included one radar set and two M903 launching stations. It also contained related equipment along with the system, such as launching station modification kits, PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement launcher conversion kits and personnel equipment training.

The potential sale will, according to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, “improve Romania’s capability to meet current and future threats … enabling it to field a credible force” that would support NATO operations and deter adversaries.

The system will be purchased

