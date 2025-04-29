Romania approved for additional $280 million Patriot Air Defence System buy
The US has approved a possible military sale of a Patriot Air Defence System to Romania for a cost of around US$280 million.
The FMS included one radar set and two M903 launching stations. It also contained related equipment along with the system, such as launching station modification kits, PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement launcher conversion kits and personnel equipment training.
The potential sale will, according to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, “improve Romania’s capability to meet current and future threats … enabling it to field a credible force” that would support NATO operations and deter adversaries.
