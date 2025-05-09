To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Roke unveils new portable EW system

9th May 2025 - 08:41 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

RSS

The system detects, tracks and disrupts enemy communications, drones or other electronic signals. (Photo: Roke)

Roke’s EM-Vis Deceive has been designed to be modular, open-standards based and mission configurable, and can be carried by a single soldier.

Roke has unveiled a new electronic attack (EA) and electronic warfare (EW) system designed to support dismounted in the defeat of communications and electronic signals, as well as conduct C-UAS operations.

EM-Vis Deceive, a fully integrated person-borne system, was designed and built to modular open standards, providing what the company asserted was a flexible, upgradable and tailorable solution for different missions. The system can be configured to meet the full spectrum of EW missions through swap in/swap out Software Defined Radios. 

EM-Vis Deceive is also Standards for Integrated C5ISR/EW Systems (STICS) and Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) aligned. STICS is a suite of open

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us