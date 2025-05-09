Roke unveils new portable EW system
Roke has unveiled a new electronic attack (EA) and electronic warfare (EW) system designed to support dismounted in the defeat of communications and electronic signals, as well as conduct C-UAS operations.
EM-Vis Deceive, a fully integrated person-borne system, was designed and built to modular open standards, providing what the company asserted was a flexible, upgradable and tailorable solution for different missions. The system can be configured to meet the full spectrum of EW missions through swap in/swap out Software Defined Radios.
EM-Vis Deceive is also Standards for Integrated C5ISR/EW Systems (STICS) and Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) aligned. STICS is a suite of open
