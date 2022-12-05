To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Robotic ammunition loader aims to reduce burden on US Army artillery crews

Robotic ammunition loader aims to reduce burden on US Army artillery crews

5th December 2022 - 19:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

Sarcos's robotic ammunition handling arm will be tested for use with Extended Range Cannon Artillery systems. (Photo: US Army)

Sarcos Defense will conduct extensive testing of a robotic arm-based ammunition handling solution integrated with US Army Extended Range Cannon Artillery systems.

Sarcos Defense has been awarded a $1 million contract by the Army Applications Laboratory within Army Futures Command for testing a robotic solution developed for ammunition handling.

The system uses a robotic arm designed to be integrated into the US Army’s fleet of Extended Range Cannon Artillery systems. Sarcos will extensive testing of this robotic solution to ensure it meets army requirements including shock and vibration absorption and withstanding extreme temperatures, humidity, and sand and dust incursion.

'The Extended Range Cannon Artillery system is used extensively in the US Army for long-range precision firing, but the downside to this system is the weight of the ammunition needing to be hand-loaded by soldiers in the field,' said Reeg Allen, VP business development at Sarcos. 

'Our ultimate goal with the development of this robotic ammunition solution is to help the army successfully accomplish their missions with lower rates of injury by having a robot lift and place the heavy ammunition rounds.'

The Shephard News Team

The Shephard News Team

