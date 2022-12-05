Robotic ammunition loader aims to reduce burden on US Army artillery crews
Sarcos Defense has been awarded a $1 million contract by the Army Applications Laboratory within Army Futures Command for testing a robotic solution developed for ammunition handling.
The system uses a robotic arm designed to be integrated into the US Army’s fleet of Extended Range Cannon Artillery systems. Sarcos will extensive testing of this robotic solution to ensure it meets army requirements including shock and vibration absorption and withstanding extreme temperatures, humidity, and sand and dust incursion.
'The Extended Range Cannon Artillery system is used extensively in the US Army for long-range precision firing, but the downside to this system is the weight of the ammunition needing to be hand-loaded by soldiers in the field,' said Reeg Allen, VP business development at Sarcos.
'Our ultimate goal with the development of this robotic ammunition solution is to help the army successfully accomplish their missions with lower rates of injury by having a robot lift and place the heavy ammunition rounds.'
More from Land Warfare
-
Indecisive India issues RfP for carbines
India's perennial struggle to select a carbine stutters forward again with the issue of an RfP.
-
NZ Army restarts major training activity amid manning crisis
The capability of the New Zealand Army has been significantly damaged by its commitment to Operation Protect, the military contribution to the government’s response to COVID-19.
-
Qatar continues to enhance counter-UAS capabilities as World Cup continues
As the prevalence of military-grade and militarised COTS UAVs continues to grow, Qatar is set to expand its counter-UAS capabilities.
-
How Javelin missile launcher upgrades are increasing lethality of ground troops
Recently demonstrated to the US Army, the latest Javelin Lightweight Command Launch Unit reduces soldiers’ burden and enhances their lethality.