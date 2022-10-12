AUSA 2022: Long-range PGK passes test with Extended Range Cannon Artillery

BAE Systems has successfully fired its Long-Range Precision Guidance Kit (LR-PGK) for 155mm artillery projectiles from the US Army’s Extended Range Cannon Artillery (ERCA) at Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona.

The firing demonstrated ‘airframe structural survivability under extreme firing conditions’, the company announced during AUSA 2022 on 10-12 October.

It added that the ERCA survivability tests ‘are a critical milestone for LR-PGK’ as it demonstrated an ability to hit targets accurately at up to 70km range — a key long-range precision fires requirement for the US Army.

LR-PGK improves the accuracy of unguided artillery projectiles with low-cost navigation and guidance technology.

The guidance kit, which is compatible with existing and planned artillery projectiles, combines anti-jam GPS sensors with control planes that enable projectile manoeuvrability throughout flight.

BAE Systems is now focusing on long-range guidance, navigation, and projectile flight control.

PGKs for the US Army must demonstrate the ability to operate at high spin rates, in challenging atmospheric conditions, and in the presence of enemy signal-jamming.