To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • AUSA 2022: Long-range PGK passes test with Extended Range Cannon Artillery

AUSA 2022: Long-range PGK passes test with Extended Range Cannon Artillery

12th October 2022 - 10:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

The Long Range Precision Guidance Kit from BAE Systems features GPS anti-jam technology that corrects inherent ballistic errors with firing high-explosive and rocket-assist artillery projectiles. (Image: BAE Systems)

The Long-Range Precision Guidance Kit from BAE Systems has completed survivability tests with the Extended Range Cannon Artillery for the US Army.

BAE Systems has successfully fired its Long-Range Precision Guidance Kit (LR-PGK) for 155mm artillery projectiles from the US Army’s Extended Range Cannon Artillery (ERCA) at Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona.

The firing demonstrated ‘airframe structural survivability under extreme firing conditions’, the company announced during AUSA 2022 on 10-12 October.

It added that the ERCA survivability tests ‘are a critical milestone for LR-PGK’ as it demonstrated an ability to hit targets accurately at up to 70km range — a key long-range precision fires requirement for the US Army.

LR-PGK improves the accuracy of unguided artillery projectiles with low-cost navigation and guidance technology.

The guidance kit, which is compatible with existing and planned artillery projectiles, combines anti-jam GPS sensors with control planes that enable projectile manoeuvrability throughout flight.

BAE Systems is now focusing on long-range guidance, navigation, and projectile flight control.

PGKs for the US Army must demonstrate the ability to operate at high spin rates, in challenging atmospheric conditions, and in the presence of enemy signal-jamming.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us