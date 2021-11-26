Ricardo nets contract from STX Engine for South Korean project

Greece welcomes its first batch of surplus M1117s
The Hellenic Army on 24 November received the first batch of 44 M1117 Guardian Armored Security Vehicles out of 1,200 to be supplied from surplus …
Ricardo has won a contract from South Korean company STX Engine to help develop a clean-sheet engine for the military market that will help enable more exports of the Hanwha K9 self-propelled howitzer.
Ricardo will support STX Engine in designing and developing the new engine ‘achieving the required performance and attributes for the K9 vehicle for future export project.’
Under the contract, STX Engine engineers will embed with Ricardo’s engineering development team to facilitate knowledge transfer and accelerate development.
Ricardo stated that its objective was for the new engine to integrate ‘seamlessly’ with the K9 vehicle for future exports, creating a ‘drop-in’ replacement that will enable South Korean engine production and resolve export license-related barriers.
Shephard Defence Insight notes that the K9 is currently fitted with a German 1,000hp MTU MT 881 Ka-500 diesel engine.
The British Army’s new Ranger Regiment was in the spotlight on 25 November as UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace detailed to Parliament plans to transform the structure of the service.
Brazil, Lithuania, Montenegro and Slovenia will receive more JLTVs under latest contract modification for Oshkosh.
A recently unveiled solution from Roketsan reflects increasingly sophisticated Turkish EW and C-UAS solutions.
Urovesa has completed the delivery of 139 armoured vehicles in various configurations to the Portuguese Army.
New PESCO initiatives include the EU Military Partnership, a platform to discuss strategies, and establishment of a Main Battle Tank Simulation and Testing Centre.