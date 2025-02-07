Rheinmetall signs $3.2 billion framework agreement for platoon systems
Rheinmetall has been awarded a framework agreement to provide up to 368 platoon systems to the German Army under a deal worth €3.1 billion if all options are exercised. The agreement runs for the next six years.
The systems are designated Infantry Soldier of the Future – Enhanced System (IdZ-ES) and will be incorporated into Germany's Digitisation of Land-Based Operations’ (D-LBO) information and communication network.
On 6 February, the first contract was signed under the agreement, specifically a €417 million deal for 92 platoon systems, consisting of 68 refurbished platoon systems and 24 new systems.
The agreement will allow for the gradual introduction and integration of systems as well as the manufacturing and delivery of up to 368 IdZ-ES platoon systems and various options for the procurement of additional components and services.
Each platoon system comprises 34 individual soldier-systems and a platoon equipment of peripheral components, consisting of advanced command and control equipment, optics and optronics, as well as military clothing, protection and carrying equipment.
Separately, on 4 February, Rheinmetall was awarded a framework contract for the Tactical Wide Area Network for Land Based Operations (TaWAN LBO) and the first contract worth €1.8 billion.
The 10-year framework agreement was described by the company as “worth several billion Euro” and delivery of the network will take place between the end of 2026 and the end of 2029.
The core function of TaWAN LBO is to provide an open transport network for federated mission networking based on a protected core to connect the forward tactical D-LBO networks to the rear-echelon core system.
Following the contracts awarded at the end of 2024 as part of the German Army’s D-LBO programme, TaWAN LBO is designed to be a further milestone for the end-to-end command capabilities of the armed forces.
As part of the TaWAN LBO project, Rheinmetall is also supplying protected 8x8 HX trucks from Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles (RMMV), which serve as carrier vehicles for the large directional radio systems and are equipped with mobile high extendable antenna masts.
One of the vehicles will hold the mast system, while another will carry the 20ft functional container with workstations, servers and other equipment. RMMV will be delivering a total of 102 vehicles.
