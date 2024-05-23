Rheinmetall receives $77 million order for Swedish Archer trucks
BAE Systems Bofors has contracted Rheinmetall to provide 48 all-terrain HX Cab Chassis with protected cabins to serve as carriers for the Swedish Armed Forces’ Archer artillery systems.
The contract has been valued at around €71 million (US$77 million) with deliveries expected to start in the next few months and completed by the end of 2027.
The integration of the system will be carried out by BAE Systems Bofors AB. The Archer wheeled artillery system has been by the Swedish Armed Forces recently on a 6×6 platform which will now be replaced by the new HX-8x8 systems.
High-mobility trucks from RMMV’s HX2 series have already seen service with the Swedish armed forces as logistics trucks and as carrier vehicles for the Patriot air defence missile system. The ‘family concept’ of the HX vehicle family means the new artillery system will be integrated into the existing logistics of the Swedish armed forces.
In addition to Sweden, other nations including Germany, the UK, Australia, Denmark, Austria and Norway have also been using HX military trucks in large numbers and in various configurations.
