Rheinmetall Nioa Munitions starts production of artillery shells in Australia

Rheinmetall Nioa Munitions (RMN) has manufactured the first artillery shell from its new regional plant in Marborough, Queensland (Australia). The announcement was made on 3 August and marks the preparation to ramp up the production of artillery projectiles.

The factory uses a 1,250t hot forging press and computerised machinery to produce 155mm artillery projectiles and metal parts for other munitions used by the Australian Defence Force as well as export markets.

When full-rate production commences later this year, the plant will have a workforce of up to 100 staff including engineers, line supervisors, skilled operators, maintenance staff and apprentices. Situated on a 233,300m² site, Rheinmetall Nioa Munitions’ facility covers an area of 40,000m².

The project has had multi-level government backing with a A$28.5 million injection from the Federal Government’s Regional Growth Fund on top of A$7.5 million from the Queensland Government’s Jobs and Regional Growth Fund and support from the Fraser Coast regional council.