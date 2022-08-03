To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • Rheinmetall Nioa Munitions starts production of artillery shells in Australia

Rheinmetall Nioa Munitions starts production of artillery shells in Australia

3rd August 2022 - 16:09 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

First projectiles to come out of the shell forging plant in Marborough, Queensland. (Photo: Rheinmetall Nioa Munitions)

The company announced on 3 August the production of the first artillery shell from its new regional Queensland plant.

Rheinmetall Nioa Munitions (RMN) has manufactured the first artillery shell from its new regional plant in Marborough, Queensland (Australia). The announcement was made on 3 August and marks the preparation to ramp up the production of artillery projectiles.

The factory uses a 1,250t hot forging press and computerised machinery to produce 155mm artillery projectiles and metal parts for other munitions used by the Australian Defence Force as well as export markets.

When full-rate production commences later this year, the plant will have a workforce of up to 100 staff including engineers, line supervisors, skilled operators, maintenance staff and apprentices. Situated on a 233,300m² site, Rheinmetall Nioa Munitions’ facility covers an area of 40,000m².

The project has had multi-level government backing with a A$28.5 million injection from the Federal Government’s Regional Growth Fund on top of A$7.5 million from the Queensland Government’s Jobs and Regional Growth Fund and support from the Fraser Coast regional council.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us