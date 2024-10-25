Rheinmetall hands over more Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine

Rheinmetall has announced the delivery of a further 20 Marder 1A3 infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) to Ukraine taking the number of this type delivered to above 100 and taking the total number of vehicles delivered directly to Ukraine to around 200.

The latest order for the delivery of Marders, financed by the German government, is worth a mid double-digit-million euro amount and took place in late September.

The vehicles and Leopard 2s, which have been provided in double digits, are being provided through an exchange programme.

The Marder 1A3 version being delivered by Rheinmetall to the Ukraine features additional laser rangefinders for efficient and precise target engagement.

The first delivery of 20 combat vehicles of this type was arranged by Rheinmetall on behalf of the German government in March 2023 and further deliveries followed, each in the double digits.

In 2022, Rheinmetall began taking over and refurbishing Marder 1A3 IFVs from Bundeswehr stocks. Since then the combat vehicles have been refurbished with work carried out at the corporation's sites in Unterlüß and Kassel.

The Marder IFV has continued to be operated by the Bundeswehr and the vehicle has been modernised and improved since it first entered services decade ago.

Germany has been gradually replacing its Marders with Puma IFVs of which it already operates 300. An additional 50 Pumas were ordered by Germany in 2023.

