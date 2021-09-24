Rheinmetall expands hydrogen fuel cell activities

Boxer 8x8 vehicle. (Photo: Rheinmetall)

German firm Rheinmetall wants to position itself as a leader in hydrogen fuel cell technology for defence and other applications.

Rheinmetall is joining a national hydrogen fuel cell initiative in Germany as a partner in a new Innovation and Technology Centre, with financial support from the German federal government and the state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

The company has been developing and producing products for fuel cell systems for more than 20 years. In recent months alone, the company received orders in this field totalling about €50 million ($59 million).

From now on, Rheinmetall stated that it will draw on its experience and expertise in this domain to position itself even more firmly as a leader in hydrogen and fuel cell technology. This could translate into Rheinmetall upgrading some of its military vehicles, like the Boxer, with hydrogen fuel cell technologies.

Hydrogen, a key element against climate change, presents substantial global growth opportunities among all its stages (production, storage, distribution and use). The current market volume of €5 billion is predicted to exceed €100 billion by 2030.