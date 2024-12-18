Rheinmetall contracted by Ukraine to deliver Marder IFVs and propellant charge modules
Rheinmetall has been contracted to provide more Marder 1A3 infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) to Ukraine, along with several tens-of-thousands of 155mm propellant charge modules of various types, under contracts announced on 18 December.
The order for Marders has been described by the company as worth “mid-range double-digit million” euros and financed by the German Government. Deliveries will be expected to occur in the first half of 2025.
The first 20 Marder IFVs were delivered from Rheinmetall on behalf of the German government in March 2023 and further Marder deliveries followed, each time in double figures.
The order for charge modules was worth around €9 million (US$9.5 million) and will be delivered in January 2025.
During the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2024 in Berlin, the company and Ukraine signed a MoU to expand their strategic cooperation. The agreement aims to identify and develop further areas for deeper cooperation between the Ukrainian defence industry and the Düsseldorf-based technology group.
Concrete projects in the planning stage include the production of artillery ammunition, as well as the delivery and production of Lynx infantry fighting vehicles.
In addition to possible direct deliveries by Rheinmetall, the reindustrialisation of national manufacturing know-how is intended to make a significant contribution to Ukraine’s sustainable defence capability.
