Rheinmetall and Intracom Defense join forces

Sweden acquires hundreds of logistics vehicles
The Swedish Defence Materiel Administration has placed two orders with Scania and Volvo for 487 logistics vehicles, with initial deliveries scheduled for 2022.
Rheinmetall and Intracom Defense have made an agreement to cooperate on the development and marketing of a future vehicle-based C4I system.
Intracom Defense is a globally acknowledged specialist for intercom systems that enables crewmembers to communicate each other.
Rheinmetall Electronics brings its specialism in C2 systems for communication between vehicles and the chain of command.
The cooperation will centre on combining Rheinmetall’s TacNet tactical management system with Intracom’s WisPRevo communication and information system.
TacNet provides a common operational picture shared by dismounted troops, tactical vehicles of all types and command posts.
WiSPRevo provides all necessary network infrastructure, electrical and logical interfaces as well as functions and services to support a complete C4I system.
Rheinmetall’s expertise in soldier systems and C4ISTAR applications complements Intracom’s experience in the field of vehicle communications allowing both companies to jointly address the needs of their domestic and international markets.
Intracom Defense is an established Greek-based supplier, in March earlier this year, the company completed a maritime surveillance programme for the Hellenic Navy.
Norway will receive half a dozen Leguan bridge-laying systems ahead of schedule, according to KMW.
The Ajax family of tracked vehicles is being procured by the UK MoD to replace the remaining legacy Combat Vehicle Reconnaissance (Tracked) (CVR(T)) in service with the British Army.
Nigerian Federal Government acquired new armoured personnel carriers for counter-insurgency operations.
The platform was tested throughout the mountainous terrains of Southern Kazakhstan, across forested and savannah-like steppe and the salt marshes of Central Kazakhstan covering a total distance of 25,000 km.
Person Engineering has demonstrated its Threat-Sense mine detection technology to the British Army for the first time.