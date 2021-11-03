Rheinmetall and Intracom Defense join forces

TacNet is designed to meet the needs of fast-paced, high-mobility operations at the tactical level. (Image: Rheinmetall)

Rheinmetall and Intracom Defense agree to jointly develop a vehicle-based C4I system.

Rheinmetall and Intracom Defense have made an agreement to cooperate on the development and marketing of a future vehicle-based C4I system.

Intracom Defense is a globally acknowledged specialist for intercom systems that enables crewmembers to communicate each other.

Rheinmetall Electronics brings its specialism in C2 systems for communication between vehicles and the chain of command.

The cooperation will centre on combining Rheinmetall’s TacNet tactical management system with Intracom’s WisPRevo communication and information system.

TacNet provides a common operational picture shared by dismounted troops, tactical vehicles of all types and command posts.

WiSPRevo provides all necessary network infrastructure, electrical and logical interfaces as well as functions and services to support a complete C4I system.

Rheinmetall’s expertise in soldier systems and C4ISTAR applications complements Intracom’s experience in the field of vehicle communications allowing both companies to jointly address the needs of their domestic and international markets.

Intracom Defense is an established Greek-based supplier, in March earlier this year, the company completed a maritime surveillance programme for the Hellenic Navy.