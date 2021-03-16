Digital Battlespace

Intracom enhances Hellenic Navy surveillance capabilities

16th March 2021 - 15:18 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Hellenic Navy Command gains surveillance stations with long-range radars and other sensors.

Greek company Intracom Defense Electronics (IDE) announced on 16 March that it has completed a maritime surveillance programme for the Hellenic Navy.

IDE delivered integrated surveillance stations with long-range radars and other sensors to enhance the operational effectiveness and rapid reaction capability of the Hellenic Navy Command.

‘This capability will ...

