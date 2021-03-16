Digital Battlespace
Intracom enhances Hellenic Navy surveillance capabilities
Greek company Intracom Defense Electronics (IDE) announced on 16 March that it has completed a maritime surveillance programme for the Hellenic Navy.
IDE delivered integrated surveillance stations with long-range radars and other sensors to enhance the operational effectiveness and rapid reaction capability of the Hellenic Navy Command.
‘This capability will ...
