US DoD task force’s DroneHunter acquisition lays groundwork for Replicator 2 CUAS strategy
The US Department of Defense (DoD) has awarded a contract for two DroneHunter F700 systems under its Replicator 2 initiative, marking the first acquisition for the programme by the Joint Interagency Task Force 401 (JIATF 401). The systems are intended to neutralise uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) to protect military installations alongside critical infrastructure across the US.
The pair of drone interceptors, produced by Fortem Technologies, are anticipated to be delivered around April this year.
The JIATF 401 was formally established in August last year, and was tasked with being the lead organisation to develop the necessary defences against the increasing prospect of a UAS attack.
Adam Scher, a spokesperson for
More from Land Warfare
Norway opts for Hanwha’s Chunmoo for long-range fires under $2 billion deal
The selection of Hanwha’s K239 Chunmoo long-range precision fires system, with a contract expected to be signed on 30 January, makes Norway the second European country to choose the system. It is expected an operational system will be in service within four years.
Land forces review: Tanks, trucks and IFVs dominate but woes remain for Ajax
This year has begun with main battle tanks taking the lead while orders for large logistics and support vehicles continued from last year. Additionally, two of the British Army’s most significant contracted vehicle programmes, Ajax reconnaissance vehicle and Challenger 3 tank, continued to make news in January.
Canada looking to expedite purchase of armoured fighting vehicle and a new tank
Canada is improving its Leopard main battle tank fleet but before this is fully completed, it is expected to begin looking for new vehicles.
Layered protection: How air defence is adapting to rising drone and missile threats (podcast)
A surge in aerial threats – from advanced missiles to low-cost drones – is reshaping the way militaries approach air defence, driving demand for flexible, multi-layered solutions.
UK agrees parallel development and production process for British Army Challenger 3
In a bid to accelerate delivery of the British Army’s Challenger 3 main battle tank, which has just carried out its first crewed firings with the latest Rheinmetall 120mm L55A1 smoothbore gun, the UK has opted for an unconventional approach.
Romania intensifies search for more tanks and could look beyond Abrams
Since signing a contract to purchase 54 M1A2 Abrams tanks last year, Romania has been looking into options to buy more tanks, but it could cast the net wider than Abrams with funding considerations potentially set to shape the outcome.