US DoD task force’s DroneHunter acquisition lays groundwork for Replicator 2 CUAS strategy

The US Department of Defense (DoD) has awarded a contract for two DroneHunter F700 systems under its Replicator 2 initiative, marking the first acquisition for the programme by the Joint Interagency Task Force 401 (JIATF 401). The systems are intended to neutralise uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) to protect military installations alongside critical infrastructure across the US.

The pair of drone interceptors, produced by Fortem Technologies, are anticipated to be delivered around April this year.

The JIATF 401 was formally established in August last year, and was tasked with being the lead organisation to develop the necessary defences against the increasing prospect of a UAS attack.

Adam Scher, a spokesperson for