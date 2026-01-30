To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • US DoD task force’s DroneHunter acquisition lays groundwork for Replicator 2 CUAS strategy

30th January 2026 - 16:29 GMT | by Peter Taberner in London, UK

The pair of DroneHunter F700s are the first acquisition under the US DoD Replicator 2 programme. (Photo: Samarion Hicks/US Army)

As the US Department of Defense looks to counter the growing threat of uncrewed aerial systems to improve homeland security, the DroneHunter acquisition could point to future commercial innovation.

The US Department of Defense (DoD) has awarded a contract for two DroneHunter F700 systems under its Replicator 2 initiative, marking the first acquisition for the programme by the Joint Interagency Task Force 401 (JIATF 401). The systems are intended to neutralise uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) to protect military installations alongside critical infrastructure across the US.

The pair of drone interceptors, produced by Fortem Technologies, are anticipated to be delivered around April this year.

The JIATF 401 was formally established in August last year, and was tasked with being the lead organisation to develop the necessary defences against the increasing prospect of a UAS attack.

Adam Scher, a spokesperson for

Peter Taberner

Author

Peter Taberner

Peter Taberner is a freelance writer who has written for numerous well-known publications.

