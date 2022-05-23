Allison positions itself for role in US Army next-gen truck programme
Allison Transmission revealed on 23 May that it aims to support ‘multiple customers’ in the Common Tactical Truck (CTT) programme, in which the US Army is replacing more than 7,000 heavy transport trucks with more fuel-efficient vehicles.
The work would be worth more than $150 million to Allison.
CTT will see a single platform with a common powertrain (potentially the 4000 Series fully automatic transmission), chassis and cab replace most variants in the US Army’s fleet of heavy tactical wheeled vehicles.
Prototype vehicle testing will begin in late 2023 and a contract could be awarded as soon as 2025.
Allison stated that it will support fuel efficiency targets in CTT by ‘incorporating propulsion systems equipped with FuelSense 2.0’.
This advanced set of software and electronic controls could deliver fuel savings of up to 6% ‘without sacrificing performance’, the company added.
The US Army in February 2022 released a ‘Climate Strategy’ plan in which it aims to make the transition from traditional to hybrid-drive tactical vehicles by 2035.
