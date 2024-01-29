Raytheon high-powered microwave completes testing
The US Air Force Research Laboratory and Raytheon have successfully completed a three-week field test of the CHIMERA HPM weapon at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.
During the test, CHIMERA applied directed energy to multiple static target variations and demonstrated end-to-end fire control by acquiring and tracking aerial targets and maintaining tracking for the entire flight path.
CHIMERA, was built to fire highly concentrated radio energy at multiple middle-to-long-range targets. The ground-based demonstration system wields more power than other HPM systems to defeat airborne threats at the speed of light.
CHIMERA has been part of the Directed Energy Front-line Electromagnetic Neutralization and Defeat (DEFEND) program, a joint service effort to design, build and test HPM systems for front-line deployment.
Raytheon has partnered with experts at the AFRL, Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division and the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering to complete the work.
Raytheon president of advanced technology Colin Whelan said: “High-power microwave systems are cost-effective and reliable solutions that play an important role in layered defence by increasing magazine depth and giving warfighters more options to defeat adversaries quickly.”
In December 2023, Raytheon won a contract to design, build and test two HPM antenna systems that would use directed energy to defeat airborne threats at the speed of light.
Under this three-year, US$31.3 million contract from the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division, Raytheon will deliver prototype systems to the US Navy and US Air Force as part of the DEFEND programme.
More from Land Warfare
-
Milrem to supply more vehicles to Ukraine as more customers appear on horizon
Milrem announced one of largest large UGV contracts ever on 24 January and has outlined plans for a new vehicle and new deliveries.
-
Rheinmetall receives order for more than 100 Fuchs 2 armoured vehicle kits
Based on the Fuchs 1, the new Fuchs 2 vehicle has a more powerful engine, improved mobility, a heavier payload and greater stowage capacity, as well as a central tyre inflation system.
-
Hungary builds up armoured vehicle capability
Hungary has been enhancing its armoured vehicle capability with various models from German and Turkish defence companies, including the Lynx IFV, the Leopard 2A7HU MBT and the Panther KF-51 MBT.
-
New bridges ordered for British Army
The UK MoD has awarded a contract to provide replacements for the Royal Engineers' General Support Bridge systems as part of project Tyro.
-
Estonia builds up defences by strengthening its CV90 fleet
Estonia has been enhancing its defence capabilities by acquiring and upgrading various armoured vehicles including the CV90 infantry fighting vehicle, the Otokar Arma (6x6) armoured personnel carrier (APC) and the Nurol Makina NMS (4x4) armoured vehicle.