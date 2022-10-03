To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Ratel IFV benefits from upgrade while Badger remains delayed

3rd October 2022 - 12:05 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in London

RSS

Ratel 6x6 IFV upgraded by OTT Group, pictured at the AAD event in ﻿September 2022. The image clearly shows the applique armour package to the hull and turret, the new sighting system above the 20mm cannon and the new commander's sight. (Christopher F Foss)

The first service life extension upgrade of the Ratel 6x6 IFV contrasts with the continued failure of Denel to deliver the Badger ICV for the South African Army.

OTT Group has completed the first example of the Ratel 6x6 IFV Service Life Extension Programme (SLEP), which the South African company developed as a private venture.

For a higher level of crew survivability and ballistic protection, the IFV has been fitted with an applique passive armour package to the hull and turret.

The original Ratel only had day sights for the commander and gunner but the upgraded IFV features a roof-mounted stabilised day/night sight for the commander.

As a result, the 17t wheeled vehicle has a hunter/killer capability: the target is first detected by the commander and, if confirmed

