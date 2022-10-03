Ratel IFV benefits from upgrade while Badger remains delayed

OTT Group has completed the first example of the Ratel 6x6 IFV Service Life Extension Programme (SLEP), which the South African company developed as a private venture.

For a higher level of crew survivability and ballistic protection, the IFV has been fitted with an applique passive armour package to the hull and turret.

The original Ratel only had day sights for the commander and gunner but the upgraded IFV features a roof-mounted stabilised day/night sight for the commander.

As a result, the 17t wheeled vehicle has a hunter/killer capability: the target is first detected by the commander and, if confirmed