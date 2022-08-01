Ragnorak mortar-armed Ejder Yalçın shows its hitting power

Testing continues in Hungary of the Nurol Makina Ejder Yalçın 4x4 tactical wheeled armoured vehicle equipped with a 120mm mortar from Rheinmetall Norway.

Following company trials a firing demonstration was carried in Hungary, which already operates the baseline Ejder Yalçın APC under the local name of the Gidran.

For the new role, the rear of the Ejder Yalçın was modified to accommodate the Rheinmetall Norway MWS 120 Ragnarok turntable-mounted mortar.

Ragnorak is fired through power-operated hatches that can start to be opened before the vehicle comes to a halt to carry out its fire mission.

Externally, the 120mm mortar-armed vehicle is difficult