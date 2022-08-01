Ragnorak mortar-armed Ejder Yalçın shows its hitting power
Testing continues in Hungary of the Nurol Makina Ejder Yalçın 4x4 tactical wheeled armoured vehicle equipped with a 120mm mortar from Rheinmetall Norway.
Following company trials a firing demonstration was carried in Hungary, which already operates the baseline Ejder Yalçın APC under the local name of the Gidran.
For the new role, the rear of the Ejder Yalçın was modified to accommodate the Rheinmetall Norway MWS 120 Ragnarok turntable-mounted mortar.
Ragnorak is fired through power-operated hatches that can start to be opened before the vehicle comes to a halt to carry out its fire mission.
Externally, the 120mm mortar-armed vehicle is difficult
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Land Warfare
-
US selects Northrop Grumman for homeland missile defence
Northrop Grumman recruited to bolster US intermediate and intercontinental ballistic missile defence.
-
Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, Elbit capture German MLRS zeitgeist with cooperation MoU
Krauss-Maffei Wegmann and Elbit agree to cooperate on enhancing the MARS II/MLRS-E multiple launch rocket system, tapping into an existing modernisation plan in Germany.
-
Carbines and software-defined radios for Indian Army are approved
Indigenous software-defined radios, although just approved for purchase by the Indian MoD, could still be years away.