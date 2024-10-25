Rafael tests on upgraded Trophy APS prove successful
Israeli company Rafael has performed successful tests with the new version of its Trophy active protection system (APS) which has seen it upgraded to protect armoured platforms from ‘top attack’ by armed UAVs, armed drones and loitering weapon systems. A number of European countries have shown interest in the upgraded system, according to Udi Nir, marketing and business development director at Rafael.
The attacks from above, which has been encountered by forces in Ukraine and later by Israeli forces in Gaza, have seen unmanned aerial systems attacking armoured platforms by direct attack or by dropping explosives.
“In tests we have
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free store ies per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
US Army Sentinel A4 radar will be integrated into DC region defence architecture in 2025
Lockheed Martin confirmed that the service would also conduct integration tests with the IBCS and IFPC next year.
-
US Army orders TOW missiles from Raytheon under contracts totalling $676 million
The order from the US Army is made of two contracts with some of the weapon systems potentially destined for Ukraine and other set to resupply US stocks of missiles sent to Ukraine.
-
Rheinmetall to supply 81mm EIMOS mortar systems to Spain under $162 million deal
The 81mm EXPAL Integrated Mortar System (EIMOS) is a platform-based system which will be used by Spain’s army, navy and air force.