Rafael tests on upgraded Trophy APS prove successful

Israeli company Rafael has performed successful tests with the new version of its Trophy active protection system (APS) which has seen it upgraded to protect armoured platforms from ‘top attack’ by armed UAVs, armed drones and loitering weapon systems. A number of European countries have shown interest in the upgraded system, according to Udi Nir, marketing and business development director at Rafael.

The attacks from above, which has been encountered by forces in Ukraine and later by Israeli forces in Gaza, have seen unmanned aerial systems attacking armoured platforms by direct attack or by dropping explosives.

“In tests we have