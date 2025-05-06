QinetiQ awarded contract for further work on lasers, future systems and energy weapons
The UK’s Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) has awarded QinetiQ a £160 million (US$214 million) to continue work with commercial partners to speed up the development of next generation weapons.
It is an extension of the five-year £300 million WSRF contract awarded in July 2020. It has already seen the development of RFDEW counter-uncrewed aerial system (C-UAS) in partnership with Thales and DragonFire C-UAS and air defence laser which is being developed in cooperation between MBDA and Leonardo UK.
Under the WSRF framework extension, QinetiQ will work with industry partners MBDA and Thales, to provide Dstl and the Ministry
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Land Warfare
-
Need more flexibility in battle management system delivery?
Systematic’s newest solution, SitaWare BattleCloud, brings greater flexibility to combat information systems and C4ISR.
-
Beretta discloses details of its proposal for the British Army’s Project Grayburn
The company is offering weapons and accessories produced by itself and by other Beretta Holding subsidiaries.
-
Axe swings on US Army procurements
The US Army was undergoing a large refresh of its land vehicles but this seems to have come to a whiplash stop. Procurements have been reduced, legacy vehicles and systems are on the chopping block and even the number of Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTVs) is under threat.
-
Europe’s next-generation tank crawls forward and adopts a proven process
The Franco-German Main Ground Combat System (MGCS) is ambitious and is using a procurement system which has had some success in the continent’s aircraft purchasing processes with a separate company established and subsystems identified.
-
Hegseth issues rallying cry for army transformation
US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has outlined an ambitious plan to reform, reshape and redirect the US Army in an overhaul which would see a reduction in formations and less manned attack helicopters.
-
Estonia takes delivery of six HIMARS
Estonia has taken delivery of six Lockheed Martin High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) weapons. The delivery comes only a month after Australia received its first system and the company outlined plans to improve missiles fired from the system.