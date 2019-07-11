Qatar commits to US defence equipment
Qatar is to purchase defence equipment from the US government according to a statement released by the White House on 9 July.
As part of a wide-ranging package of commercial and defence equipment, the Qatar Ministry of Defense has committed to acquiring Raytheon’s National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) and Patriot systems.
The joint statement with Qatar said: ‘Together, we applaud the significant advances made by our two countries across a range of commercial and defence opportunities, and we reiterate the importance of continued cooperation. We both seek to conclude other arrangements necessary to realising this common vision for enhanced economic, political, and defence cooperation between our nations.’
