To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Qatar commits to US defence equipment

11th July 2019 - 10:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Qatar is to purchase defence equipment from the US government according to a statement released by the White House on 9 July.

As part of a wide-ranging package of commercial and defence equipment, the Qatar Ministry of Defense has committed to acquiring Raytheon’s National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) and Patriot systems.

The joint statement with Qatar said: ‘Together, we applaud the significant advances made by our two countries across a range of commercial and defence opportunities, and we reiterate the importance of continued cooperation.  We both seek to conclude other arrangements necessary to realising this common vision for enhanced economic, political, and defence cooperation between our nations.’

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us