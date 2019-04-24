Warrior competition draws global participation

Special mission units from around the World came together at the King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Center (KASOTC) to participate in the latest iteration of the Annual Warrior Competition (AWC).

Conducted between 14-20 April, 40 military, paramilitary and law enforcement teams from a total of 27 countries participated in the 11th AWC which is designed to enhance small unit tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) as well as interoperability between partner nation forces.

Participants included middle eastern special operations units from Jordan, Iraq, Oman, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Lebanon as well as European counterparts from Ukraine, Poland,