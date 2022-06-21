To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

PT Pindad partners with Arquus for future Indonesian vehicles

21st June 2022 - 01:49 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

The Indonesian Army’s Anoa 6x6 family already relies on power packs from Arquus in France. (Gordon Arthur)

Indonesia solidifies a partnership with a French company as it seeks to boost its indigenous military vehicle industry.

PT Pindad of Indonesia and Arquus of France signed an MoU at Eurosatory 2022 on 14 June for future cooperation on military vehicles for the Indonesian military.

According to the French signatory, ‘This MoU covers the development and production of new armoured vehicles, as well as corresponding systems and services.’

Specifically, it includes multipurpose armoured vehicles, reconnaissance vehicles, APCs, IFVs and RWS.

Importantly, the two companies have been cooperating for the past 15 years already, but this MoU puts the collaboration on a more official footing and seeks to expand it to new levels.

Past cooperation between the two parties includes Arquus supplying

