BAE Systems delivers Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle to US Army

BAE systems has delivered the first Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle (AMPV) Turreted Mortar prototype to the US Army, a platform fitted with External Mission Equipment Package (ExMEP) which has been designed to allow for the easy installation of a variety of turrets.

The delivered vehicle was fitted with the Patria NEw MOrtar (NEMO) remote-controlled 120mm turreted mortar system, an indirect and direct fire support platform that can be used in multi-mission scenarios.

The system enables Multiple Rounds Simultaneous Impact fire missions where up to five mortar rounds can hit targets simultaneously in fewer than four seconds while the vehicle is stationary or on the move. It was designed to offer a significant enhancement that would not only allow for increased capabilities and force protection while keeping soldiers under armour.

The AMPV Turreted Mortar prototype will undergo field evaluations over several months to demonstrate capabilities against battlefield requirements.

The platform has become the second turreted AMPV prototype in the last three months that BAE Systems has showcased, the other being a Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System (C-UAS) capability, which utilises the ExMEP top plate.

Shephard Defence Insight noted that the US Army initiated the AMPV programme to acquire a replacement for several variants of the M113 tracked APC, which has been in service with the 1960s. While this platform no longer serves as an APC in the US Army, it continues to be operated by Armored Brigade Combat Teams (ABCTs) in several specialised roles such as mortar carrier and command vehicle.