AUSA 2023: BAE Systems introduces AMPV C-UAS

After developing five variants of the Armoured Multi-Purpose Vehicle (AMPV), BAE System unveiled a new version of the platform featuring C-UAS capabilities. A prototype of the AMPV C-UAS equipped with the Moog Reconfigurable Integrated-weapons Platform (RIwP) turret was on display at the AUSA 2023 in Washington DC last week.

Although the platform was built on the same chassis as the existing variants in the family of vehicles, the AMPV C-UAS hosts an external mission equipment package (ExMEP) interchangeable top plate, which is intended to enhance the hull structure and provide flexibility to quickly integrate other mission equipment.

