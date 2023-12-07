Production ramps up for Swiss Piranha 120mm mortar

Production of the 12cm Mortar 16 for the Swiss Army has begun at the General Dynamics European Land Systems – Mowag (GDELS) facility following trials with one prototype and one pre-production vehicle.

The trials included mobility and firing trials, as well as extensive ballistic and mine trials, to prove the all-welded steel hull. The 12cm Mortar 16 has been based on a GDELS-Mowag Piranha IV (8x8) platform, although Mowag have named it the Piranha 3+.

GDELS – Mowag has been named overall prime contractor and RUAG will supply the turntable mounted 120mm Cobra smooth bore mortar which is fitted with