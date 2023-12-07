To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Production ramps up for Swiss Piranha 120mm mortar

7th December 2023 - 10:32 GMT | by Christopher F Foss

GDELS-Mowag's Piranha 3+ platform. (Photo: Christopher Foss)

The Swiss Army has ordered 48 Piranha 3+ vehicles equipped with RUAG Cobra 120mm mortars, which can fire up to 10 rounds per minute and have a range of 9,000m. The vehicles have a Scania diesel engine, a Kongsberg RWS with a 12.7mm MG and an applique passive armour package.

Production of the 12cm Mortar 16 for the Swiss Army has begun at the General Dynamics European Land Systems – Mowag (GDELS) facility following trials with one prototype and one pre-production vehicle.

The trials included mobility and firing trials, as well as extensive ballistic and mine trials, to prove the all-welded steel hull. The 12cm Mortar 16 has been based on a GDELS-Mowag Piranha IV (8x8) platform, although Mowag have named it the Piranha 3+.

GDELS – Mowag has been named overall prime contractor and RUAG will supply the turntable mounted 120mm Cobra smooth bore mortar which is fitted with

