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US to buy Soviet-era weapons and ammunition

12th August 2020 - 09:02 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in London

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The US DoD intends to award industry a five-year contract, from 2022 to 2026, to manufacture Special Ammunition and Weapon Systems (SAWS) and non-NATO standard ammunition.

The contract award is scheduled for March 2021. The notice of the procurement process states that the purpose of the acquisition is using the SAWS for testing, training and combat in order to the support the National Military Strategy.

‘SAWS is ammunition and mortar weapons systems that have not been safety tested and type classified for US Army use and cannot be procured through the Army supply system,’ the notice added.

The US will

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

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