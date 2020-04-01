Sweden gears up for sniper rifle competition

Swedish defence procurement agency FMV expects to start its Sniper Weapon System (SWS) programme later this year.

An FMV official told Shephard that preparations are ongoing and the next step is to submit an RfP, at the earliest during Q3 2020.

The spokesperson confirmed that following an RfI for the SWS, issued last year, the FMV had received marketing information from several manufacturers by the December 2019 deadline.

Sweden plans to purchase about 200 new sniper rifles that can offer an improved capability relative to the existing .308cal PSG90 from Accuracy International and the .50cal AG90 from Barrett.

