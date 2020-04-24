Portuguese peacekeepers receive new small arms

The Portuguese Army has provided new weapons to its 7th National Force detached in the Central African Republic (CAR), as part of broader efforts to replace its small arms inventory.

Portuguese troops in the CAR received NATO FN Minimi machine guns, plus FN SCAR L STD and SCAR H STD assault rifles.

Army officials explained to Shephard that Portugal is reaffirming its commitment to the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA), by endowing it with a modern, well-equipped and trained force.

Portuguese Army spokesperson Lt Col Ana Silva told Shephard that the latest weapons