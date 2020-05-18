To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

HMT Extenda Mk2 joins Canadian NGFV tests

18th May 2020 - 14:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in London

DEW Engineering and Development and Supacat have submitted their High Mobility Transporter (HMT) for the voluntary industry vehicle demonstration of the Next Generation Fighting Vehicle (NGFV) programme for the Canadian Special Operations Forces Command (CANSOFCOM).

The two companies confirmed to Shephard  earlier this month that they have joined the demonstration at Canadian Forces Base Petawawa (Ontario) with the Extenda Mk2 version of the HMT expeditionary vehicle.

The NGFV procurement process is currently in the options analysis phase. This project to acquire 55-75 vehicles is estimated to cost between C$100 million and C$249 million ($70 million to $176 million).

