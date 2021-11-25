Portuguese Army receives final armoured vehicles under multiyear programme

Armoured medical vehicles provided to the Portuguese Army are highly protected against ballistic and mine threats. (Photo: NSPA)

Urovesa has completed the delivery of 139 armoured vehicles in various configurations to the Portuguese Army.

The NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) has delivered a final batch of vehicles to the Portuguese Army, under the multiyear Light Armoured Tactical Vehicle (Viaturas Taticas Ligeiras Blindades - VTLB) acquisition

programme.

Eight emergency response vehicles arrived in Portugal to conclude the delivery phase of the VLTC programme, the NSPA announced on 24 November.

The Portuguese Army intends to put into service a fleet of armoured vehicles comprising 107 troop transports, seven command vehicles, 13 medevac and 12 SOF vehicles. These vehicles were all provided by Spanish company Urovesa under a contract awarded in 2018.

‘All vehicles are configured for a variety of roles and missions and provided with ballistic, blast and mine protection while providing high dynamic performance in terms of capacity loading and mobility on all types of roads and terrain,’ the NSPA noted.

The first batch of vehicles was delivered in October 2020 and was since deployed to support the Portuguese contingent assisting the UN mission in the Central African Republic.